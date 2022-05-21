Kobe Bryant jersey expected to fetch millions at auction



A game-worn Kobe Bryant jersey is on the auction block and will fetch as a lot as $5 million, in accordance to a report from TMZ.

The quantity 8 jersey is from the late Lakers celebrity’s 1996-97 season, which was Bryant’s rookie 12 months. He reportedly wore the jersey for 5 video games between April and Could, together with two playoff video games.

The Lakers had been 56-26 that 12 months, the primary that paired Bryant with Shaquille O’Neal, and so they went on to attain the Western Convention semifinals, earlier than falling to the Jazz in 5 video games.

Per TMZ, consultants at SCP Auctions, which is dealing with the sale, stated it’s the one jersey to be photo-matched from Bryant’s rookie season, which makes it a uncommon piece.

As for the jersey itself, it’s basic Lakers gold with purple lettering and trim. It additionally has two patches at the underside, together with Bryant’s measurement, a 44.

Kobe Bryant drives to the basket in opposition to the Jazz throughout their 1997 playoff sequence. NBAE by way of Getty Pictures

Kobe Bryant poses outdoors the Nice Western Discussion board in 1997. NBAE by way of Getty Pictures

Bryant spent 20 years within the NBA earlier than retiring in 2016 after 5 NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards. He was tragically killed, together with eight others, together with his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash outdoors Los Angeles in January 2020.

The auction will finish on June 4.