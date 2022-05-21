Kobe Bryant jersey expected to fetch millions at auction
A game-worn Kobe Bryant jersey is on the auction block and will fetch as a lot as $5 million, in accordance to a report from TMZ.
The quantity 8 jersey is from the late Lakers celebrity’s 1996-97 season, which was Bryant’s rookie 12 months. He reportedly wore the jersey for 5 video games between April and Could, together with two playoff video games.
The Lakers had been 56-26 that 12 months, the primary that paired Bryant with Shaquille O’Neal, and so they went on to attain the Western Convention semifinals, earlier than falling to the Jazz in 5 video games.
Per TMZ, consultants at SCP Auctions, which is dealing with the sale, stated it’s the one jersey to be photo-matched from Bryant’s rookie season, which makes it a uncommon piece.
As for the jersey itself, it’s basic Lakers gold with purple lettering and trim. It additionally has two patches at the underside, together with Bryant’s measurement, a 44.
Bryant spent 20 years within the NBA earlier than retiring in 2016 after 5 NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards. He was tragically killed, together with eight others, together with his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash outdoors Los Angeles in January 2020.
The auction will finish on June 4.
