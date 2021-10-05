Kobo announces two new e-readers, featuring $260 note-taking Sage

Kobo has announced a pair of new e-readers: the $260 Kobo Sage, the company’s new top-end device, and the $180 Libra 2, an update to its mid-range Libra.

Both devices retain the asymmetric design popularized by Amazon’s Oasis e-reader, offering an E Ink Carta 1200 screen with Kobo’s ComfortLite Pro feature (which optimizes screen brightness and color based on the time of day) ), and add Bluetooth support for wireless headphones (though they can only play Kobo’s own audiobooks).

The Sage is the bigger of the two and also acts as an e-note device. It’s compatible with the company’s Kobo stylus (sold separately for $40), which lets users create handwritten notes on eBooks and PDFs that can be converted to plain text. With an 8-inch (1440 x 1920) E Ink display, this makes the Sage smaller than Kobo’s dedicated E-Note slate, the 10.3-inch Ellipsa. It’s also cheap, as the Ellipsa costs $399.



grid view













The Sage also works with Kobo’s new $80 PowerCover, which automatically wakes and sleeps the device when it’s opened and closed, has room to put your stylus, and extends the Sage’s battery life. An integrated battery is included. The Sage packs 32GB of non-expandable storage, a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, and USB-C.

The Libra 2, meanwhile, is an update to the Kobo Libra H20, keeping the former’s IP60 waterproof design, but excluding all but the “H60” moniker (the Sage is also IP60 rated, meaning it survives up to 60 minutes). Is able to stay submerged in 2 meters of water). The Libra 2 features a 7-inch display (1264 x 1680) which is supposed to be sharper than its predecessor. There’s also 32GB of non-expandable storage, USB-C, and a 1 GHz processor. It doesn’t support Kobo’s new PowerCover, but does support Kobo’s $40 SleepCover, which wakes and sleeps the device and doubles as a stand.

Both the devices are available for pre-order and will ship on October 19.