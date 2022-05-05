Koffee with Karan is back with Season 7 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Returns to Disney Plus Hotstar

The new season of Koffee With Karan will be shown exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. This new season is also packed with new segments and deep conversations. With Koffee With Karan Season 7 of Hotstar Specials, the show’s most-watched segment, rapid-fire rounds up to entertain the guests and the audience alike. Will come back

Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Coffee Bingo, Mashed Up, which will bring fans closer to their favorite stars. Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney Star, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, said, “Delivering buzz-worthy content has always been at the core of Disney+ Hotstar, and with signature shows like Koffee With Karan, we promise to take this promise further by bringing this show exclusively to our digital audience.

This will be the first time that the popular chat show will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar – and it is an honor for us that Producer-Director Karan Johar will be hosting his iconic show on our platform and sharing the show’s impressive content in a big way. Will take it to the audience.”

Show Anchor, Karan Johar says, “The beans have been roasting for a long time, and now it is finally time to make them. It is the brand new season of Koffee With Karan and I would like to extend the esteemed coffee hamper to my friends and guests. Can’t wait to watch the show as this time the viewers will be able to watch the show only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers can expect this season to be even more entertaining with fun segments, style, getting closer to their favorite stars, full of glam and wit, making it bigger and better.” The new season will be announced.

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 10:08 [IST]