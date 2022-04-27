Koffee with Karan season 7 to kickstart with Vicky Katrina and end with Ranbir Alia | Koffee With Karan Season 7 – Vicky starts with Katrina, Ranbir ends with Alia

badnaam sa tha debut Ranbir Kapoor debuted on Koffee With Karan in the year 2010 on season 3 of the show. Ranbir Kapoor was seen with Imran Khan in this episode. After this, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor appeared together on the show and together they played Ranbir Kapoor’s band. During that time, Ranbir and Deepika had an instant breakup and Deepika took all the anger out on the show. Only Katrina things After this Ranbir Kapoor appeared in the fourth season with Kareena Kapoor Khan. During this he was in a live-in relationship with Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan only talked about Katrina on the show. Kareena even said that she will perform a solo dance performance for Ranbir’s wedding in which she will only perform Chikni Chameli, Sheela Ki Jawaani and all Katrina Kaif’s hit songs. come back in a completely different avatar After this, Ranbir Kapoor appeared in Koffee With Karan season 5 with Ranveer Singh and he clearly told Karan that he was cooked by coming on this show. Same things every time. Earlier, he had said in an interview that Koffee with Karan had brought a lot of negative things and images into my life. Ranbir was talking about the interview of Deepika and Sonam when both of them tarnished Ranbir’s image. After this, in season 6, Ranbir did not agree to appear in the show. READ Also Mia Khalifa Gives a Shoutout to Pakistan After Her TikTok Gets Banned Without Any Official Reason --> -->

Mistake happened by mistake

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she made her coffee debut in 2013 with season 4 of Koffee With Karan. Alia made her debut in the show with stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. In this show, Alia had told the name of the country’s President Prithviraj Chauhan, after which she was trolled a lot. However, Alia used it in her own interest and trolled herself by making a video titled Genius of the Year.

twice in the same season

Alia Bhatt appeared on the show not once but twice in this season. Alia Bhatt appeared with Parineeti Chopra for the second time. While she was sad for not getting Sidharth Malhotra’s attention for the first time, this time she openly said that she only wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor. Just Ranbir does not know about this. This is from 2014.

fifth season opening

Alia Bhatt opposite Shah Rukh Khan opened the fifth season of Koffee With Karan in 2016. At that time, both were promoting their film Dear Zindagi. And in the same season, when Alia Bhatt was asked who she would like to date Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, she said no one. Better she would eat a pizza. During this, Alia Bhatt was dating Sidharth Malhotra.

re-entry

Alia re-entered this season with Varun Dhawan. Both were promoting their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. During this, the chemistry of both had won the hearts of the fans. Both of them were seen fighting, babbling and talking like best friends. Varun also released a video of Alia crying in anger because she is hungry. At the same time, Alia also opened the pole of Varun and said that Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan find it their competition.

