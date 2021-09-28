Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman To Score 10000 Runs In T20 Cricket – IPL 2021: Kohli made a special record in T20 cricket, no Indian batsman could do this

In IPL 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore match was held between Mumbai Indians on Sunday. In this match, RCB captain Virat Kohli made a big record in his name. Actually, Kohli has completed his 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. For the first time since the start of T20 cricket, an Indian cricketer was able to reach this figure. Kohli has made this record against Mumbai Indians by hitting a six off Jasprit Bumrah. He also scored his second consecutive fifty in this match.

First Indian cricketer to do so

RCB captain Virat Kohli has become the first Indian cricketer to touch the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket (at every level). He completed this figure in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli has scored 5 centuries and 73 half-centuries in T20 before this match. Along with this, he is also the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He has become the fifth player in the world to touch the 10,000 runs mark in T20 cricket. Kohli scored 51 runs in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Also read- IPL 2021: Big record in the name of Rohit Sharma, the first batsman to do so, left these legends behind

These batsmen scored 10 thousand runs in T20

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at number one in completing the 10,000 runs mark in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle has scored 14261 runs in 446 T20 matches between 2005 and 2021. The second number is Kieron Pollard, who has scored 11174 runs in T20. Shoaib Malik is at number three. Malik has scored 10808 runs. David Warner is at number four in this list. Warner has scored 10017 runs.

Also read- IPL 2021: Dhoni did a big job at the age of 40, made this big record in his name

was just 13 runs away from the record

Before the match against Mumbai, Kohli needed only 13 runs to make this record. Prior to this match, Kohli had scored 9987 runs in 298 innings of 313 T20 matches. Kohli has hit 886 fours and 316 sixes in T20. In T20 Internationals, Kohli has scored 3159 runs in 90 matches at an average of 53.