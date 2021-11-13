kohli-can-resign-from-test-and-odi-captaincy-to-focus-on-his-batting-skills-told-by-former-head-coach-ravi-shastri-in-recent-interview – T20 Will Virat Kohli leave the captaincy of ODIs and Tests after this? Former head coach Ravi Shastri made a big disclosure

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has given a big statement about Virat Kohli’s ODI and Test captaincy. He has said that he can quit the captaincy of both the formats after T20 to focus on his batting.

Shastri’s tenure with the team came to an end with the end of India’s journey in the ICC T20 World Cup being played in the UAE. When asked about Kohli’s captaincy in a conversation with ‘India Today’, Shastri said that he can give up the leadership responsibility from other formats for better management of the workload.

He said, “India has been at the top of the table for the last five years under his captaincy in Test cricket. He wouldn’t want to leave her unless he felt mentally exhausted. However, he may quit the captaincy to focus on batting in the near future.

“It won’t happen immediately, but it can happen,” he said. The same can happen with white ball cricket (in the limited overs format). He can say that now he just wants to focus on Test captaincy. Many successful players have given up captaincy to focus on their batting.

“He definitely has that hunger to do well in the game, he is fitter than anyone in the team. No doubt about that. When you are physically fit, you age in the sport. In terms of captaincy, it will be his decision, but I see he can say no to white ball cricket but in red ball cricket he should continue. Because he has been the best messenger of Test cricket.

Shastri anticipates that apart from Kohli, many other players may take a long break to deal with the fatigue of the bio bubble. Apart from this, he also stressed on the need for different captains for different formats in the time of Kovid-19. He said, “It is important to have different captains in such times because it will reduce the pressure on the player. I think a lot of players want to take a break. You will need to take a break from the game from time to time.

On the other hand, when asked about India’s World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev accusing the players of giving priority to IPL over the country, Shastri said, “After the postponement of IPL in April, they (BCCI) had no option. . I don’t think it will happen again in future and as far as Kapil is concerned, he is right about the IPL schedule as it adds to the fatigue of the players.