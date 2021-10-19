Kohli considers Cristiano Ronaldo as an idol, said- Portuguese star footballer is at the top for me

Football fanatic Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli says he draws inspiration from Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has successfully tackled more challenges than Argentina’s Lionel Messi with his unmatched discipline. Both Ronaldo and Kohli have set new benchmarks in terms of fitness. Kohli, who arrived in Florida to play the T20 series against the West Indies, told ‘FIFA.com’, “Cristiano is at the top for me. His commitment and discipline is amazing. You can watch every match. I support every club he plays for. He inspires me.”

Joining the never-ending Messi vs Ronaldo debate, Kohli said that Ronaldo has had a better career graph than Barcelona’s star striker Messi. “I think Ronaldo has faced more challenges and succeeded in them,” he said. He is a more accomplished player and inspires people. Many people cannot do this. He is also the captain and I agree with that. His confidence is amazing. The Indian captain said that as a child he was a fan of Brazil’s Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, Messi, Croatia’s Luka Modric and Spain’s Andreas Iniesta and Xavi.

Kohli’s favorite football memories are the 1998 and 2002 World Cups. “It was wonderful to see Brazil in both these tournaments. I was stunned by Ronaldo’s skill. He is one of the greatest players ever.” Praising Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, he said that he is hopeful that India will qualify for the World Cup. “We are not far behind,” he said. Our football has improved a lot in the last three to four years. New talent is emerging and Sunil Chhetri is captaining the team very well. He deserves to play the World Cup. The team should qualify for that. He is a champion and a wonderful human being too.