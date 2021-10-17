kohli-disclosed-why-yuzvendra-chahal-is-not-included-in-t20-world-cup-squad-instead-rahul-chahar-got-chance-also-defends-bhuvneshwar-kumar – Indian before T20 World Cup Captain Virat Kohli opened the secret, because of this Yuzvendra Chahal did not get a place in the team

Indian captain Virat Kohli has told in the captains’ press conference before the T20 World Cup why Rahul Chahar has been included in the team over Yuzvendra Chahal. Apart from this, the Indian captain also defended Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India captain Virat Kohli admitted in a press conference on Saturday ahead of the T20 World Cup that the decision to keep a player like Yuzvendra Chahal out of the T20 World Cup squad was a difficult one. But Rahul Chahar has been given a chance due to the pace of bowling on the slow pitches of UAE.

“It was a challenging decision but we chose Rahul Chahar because he has bowled brilliantly in the last few seasons and he bowls with speed,” Kohli said at the ICC captains’ press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup.

He said the consistency in Chahar’s performance was also discussed in the selection committee meeting. Let us tell you that Rahul Chahar of Rajasthan has taken 13 wickets in 11 matches for Mumbai Indians in this season of IPL. At the same time, Chahal took 18 wickets in 15 matches and he took the most wickets for RCB after Harshal Patel (32 wickets).

The Indian captain said, “We believe that the wickets will slow down in the tournament. In such a situation, slow bowlers bowling at high speed will be able to trouble the batsmen more. Rahul is such a bowler who specializes in the art of taking wickets. Though the decision to keep Chahal out was tough but the numbers in the World Cup squad are limited and not everyone can find a place.

He also defended fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar who could not get much swing in the UAE during the IPL. Bhuvi’s performance in IPL 2021 has been disappointing. At the same time, his team Sunrisers Hyderabad also finished last.

“His economy rate is amazing,” he said. Experience comes in handy under pressure situations. In our last match of the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad, we saw how he bowled against AB de Villiers who is one of the most dangerous two or three finishers in T20 cricket in the world.