kohli-mimics-shikhar-dhawan-batting-style-on-social-media-users-made-funny-comments-on-video-prior-to-t20-world-cup-2021-start – Virat Kohli takes on Shikhar Dhawan Imitation, people made such comments; Watch Video

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli can also act with good batting and captaincy. By releasing a video, he has portrayed Shikhar Dhawan’s batting style exactly.

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, is often in the discussion about his game and captaincy. Or some controversy. But this time nothing like that. This time the Indian captain has shared a funny video on social media. In this video he has copied Shikhar Dhawan’s batting style.

This video of Virat Kohli first surfaced on his official Twitter account. In this video, he is standing with a bat and imitating Shikhar Dhawan’s batting style.

In this video Virat Kohli says that, today I will mimic Shikhar Dhawan’s batting style because he gets lost in himself and it is quite fun to watch. After this, Virat Kohli copied every batting pose of Shikhar Dhawan very well.

The video became fiercely viral as soon as it came on social media and people started commenting continuously. Seeing this skill of Virat Kohli, many people called him multi-talented. Many people also praised Shikhar Dhawan.

Let us tell you that Shikhar Dhawan is not a part of the Indian team in the current T20 World Cup. Although many cricket pundits were surprised at this decision. At the same time, after the selection of the team, chief selector Chetan Sharma had made it clear that Dhawan is part of his plan for limited overs cricket but for now he is being rested.

It is worth noting that recently Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Mukherjee had decided to separate from the Indian cricketer. He gave this information through a social media post. Ayesha was Dhawan’s second wife and the couple got married in 2012. Both have a son Zoravar.

The Indian team will start its campaign in the T20 World Cup from October 24. Virat Kohli will leave the captaincy of the T20 team after this World Cup. This could be his last T20 World Cup as a captain. In such a situation, the Indian team would like to bid farewell to the captain with the trophy.