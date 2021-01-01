Kohli out Robinson: Watch the video Oli Robinson dismisses Virat Kohli after the 27th Test, Indian captain responds

Highlights Kohli completed the fastest 23,000 international runs

Virat hit half-centuries in two consecutive innings after 2 years

The Indian captain scored his 27th half-century of his Test career

New Delhi

Captain Virat Kohli once again left Team India in the middle and returned to the pavilion. In the first innings of the fourth Test of the series (India v England 4th Test) announced at Kennington Oval, the Indian team lost three wickets at the same time by 39 runs.

After that, Kohli added 30 runs for the fourth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. After Jadeja’s dismissal, the captain got the support of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The two shared a 36-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Kohli was seen in shiny form. He hit his 27th half-century but could not stay at the crease for long after that. Fast bowler Oli Robinson once again caught Virat in his net.

England Cricket has shared a video of Virat on its official Twitter handle, showing the Indian captain walking towards the pavilion in despair after being sacked.

Kohli could not find Robinson’s ball and the ball took the outside edge of the bat and went into the stories of wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow. Thus ended the Indian captain’s half-century. For the third time in the current series, Robinson succeeded in making Kohli his victim. Two years later, Virat hit his second half-century in two consecutive innings.

Opened the account with a four off Anderson’s ball, setting a world record

Meanwhile, Kohli completed the fastest 23,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli opened his account with a four off Anderson. Meanwhile, Virat left behind many veterans including Sachin Tendulkar. Virat did so in 490 innings while Tendulkar had to take 522 innings to score 23,000 international runs.

England won the toss and elected to bowl

At Kennington Oval, Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first. India made two changes to their playing XI. Fast bowlers Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma were replaced by Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur, while England replaced Sam Curran with Jolie Butler and Chris Vokes with Oli Pope.