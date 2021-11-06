kohli-sad-even-after-beating-scotland-regarding-loss-against-pakistan-and-new-zealand-in-t20-world-cup-2021-depends-on-afghanistan-new-zealand-match – Scotland Virat Kohli was sad despite the victory against him, said this about the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand

India beat Scotland by 8 wickets to register a resounding victory but skipper Virat Kohli was seen expressing regret after the match. Actually he remembered the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand.

India registered a spectacular victory in the T20 World Cup against Scotland. But despite the team’s win, Indian captain Virat Kohli regretted that some such ‘good overs’ could not be found against Pakistan and New Zealand.

India achieved the target of 86 runs for victory in 6.3 overs. In the last match, India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs. After losing the first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand, India’s hopes of entering the semi-finals now rest on the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Kohli said after the match, “It was a great performance. We were trying to do just that. Won’t say much about today because we know how we can play.

He said, “Toss and conditions matter a lot in T20 cricket. We are happy to get the momentum back.” Kohli, however, expressed regret that the Indian team could not perform against Pakistan and New Zealand.

“Even two overs in those two matches could have made a difference. I am happy that now everyone seems to be in rhythm. Wanted to stop at 120 runs.

“We restricted them to such a score that we managed to beat all the other teams. We had also planned to achieve the target soon. We had set a target of eight to ten overs as we wanted to avoid extra effort.

KL Rahul (50) and Rohit Sharma (30) scored 70 runs in the first five overs. Kohli said, “He was batting the same way in the practice matches as well. Two good overs like this would have taken a different picture of the tournament.