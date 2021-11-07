kohli-total-income-of-year-is-more-than-130-crores-with-total-assets-worth-more-than-950-crores-anushka-sharma-too-have-more-than-350- crores-property – Net worth of Virat Kohli is more than 950 crores, an increase of about 150 crores in a year; So many crores are available in one season of IPL

Talking about the net worth of Virat Kohli, he is the owner of more than 950 assets. He gets 7 crore rupees in a year from BCCI. He is included in Grade-A+ along with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has traveled from ground to sky in his cricket career. He came to the world of cricket from a simple family of Delhi and today his net worth is around 950 crores i.e. about 127 million US dollars.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has more than 166 million followers on Instagram. On Instagram too, he earns crores of rupees from ad promotion. Apart from this, he also has business endorsements of his own, due to which he earns about 180 crores in a year.

If reports are to be believed, Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador of several leading brands like Wrogn, One8, Puma, Audi, MRF, Colgate-Palmolive, and Tissot. Now according to media reports, the star cricketer earns around Rs 178.77 crore annually from brand endorsements.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli is included in the A+ grade of BCCI. He gets Rs 7 crore annually under the contract of the Indian Cricket Board. Apart from this, he gets 15 lakhs for a test match, 6 lakhs for an ODI match and 3 lakhs for a T20 match.

At the same time, according to the recently concluded IPL season, Virat Kohli was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, after this season, he had taken the decision to leave the captaincy. He gets 17 crores in IPL annually.

If all the sources and the income from brands and ads are added, then according to many media reports, their annual income is more than 130 crores. If we talk about last year, then his total assets were around Rs 808 crore.

According to the reports from the month of June to October this year, his assets have increased to more than Rs 950 crore. In which a jump of about 150 crores has been seen. That is, this year he has earned up to 150 crores.

According to the GQ report, Virat Kohli’s total earnings in 2019 was around Rs 252.72 crore. His total assets were more than Rs 900 crores. On the other hand, talking about his wife Anushka Sharma, she is the owner of property worth more than Rs 350 crore. Virushka is the owner of a total of about 1300 crores.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli and Anushka Verma live in a house of more than 35 crores in Worli, Mumbai. Both of them also have a luxurious bungalow of about 80 crores in Gurugram.