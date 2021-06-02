Kolkata FF Fatafat result 02.06.2021: Check FF result online

Kolkata FF Fatafat result 02.06.2021: Kolkata FF Fatafat is a highly regarded lottery recreation in Kolkata which is predicated on a guess. Nevertheless, if you can also make an unerring guess of the numbers then you’ll be able to win an enormous amount of cash. Kolkata FF Fatafat is a type of playing wherein the participant guesses numbers at random for a prize. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is operated by Kolkata FF metropolis authorities.

Individuals who want to play Kolkata Fatafat Sport ought to be bodily current in Kolkata metropolis as this recreation is performed solely inside Kolkata.

Kolkata FF Outcomes June 2, 2021:

Kolkata Fatafat June 2, 2021 outcomes are out. You’ll be able to obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The fortunate numbers for all of the rounds have been already declared on the official website.

The numbers for the primary and second rounds are 125 and 158.

The numbers for the third and fourth rounds are 126 and 267.

The numbers for the fifth and sixth rounds are 480 and 679.

The numbers for the seventh and eighth rounds are 470 and 135.

Kolkata Fatafat result timings:

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

Although Kolkata FF Satta is unlawful in West Bengal, nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals play this recreation to earn pre-defined prizes.

The best way to play the Kolkata FF recreation?

Kolkata FF is the official Youtube channel made to help the online gaming group in West Bengal state. You’ll find every kind of methods and ideas offered by the consultants in these movies. When you want to take part or you’re a newbie on this planet of online gaming, then you must go and watch the movies.

