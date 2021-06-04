Kolkata FF Fatafat result 4.6.2021: Check FF result online

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result At the moment: Kolkata FF Fatafat is a very talked-about lottery sport that’s performed solely inside Kolkata metropolis. The lottery sport relies on guesses, in the event you guess the right numbers; you’ll be able to win some huge cash. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You’ll be able to play this sport 8 instances in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 instances.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result right this moment June 4, 2021:

Dwell outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat June 4, 2021, outcomes are out for right this moment. You’ll be able to obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The fortunate numbers for the primary, and second have been already declared on the official website. The numbers for rounds first, and second rounds are 470 and 779.

Kolkata Fatafat result timings:

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat:

For those who want to play Kolkata Fatafat Sport, then you must be bodily current in Kolkata metropolis as this sport is performed solely inside Kolkata.

If you do not know the right way to play, then you’ll be able to go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel to observe their movies. It is possible for you to to search out every kind of tips and ideas given by the specialists in these movies.

