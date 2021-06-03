Kolkata FF Fatafat result June 3, 2021: Check FF result here

Kolkata FF Fatafat result 03.06.2021: Kolkata FF Fatafat is a lottery recreation in which you’ll take an enormous sum of money to your house in case you make an accurate guess of numbers. It’s a highly regarded playing recreation wherein the participant guesses numbers at random to win a prize.

Satta Matka is a well-liked instance of a Lottery recreation that’s performed solely in Kolkata metropolis. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organized and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You may play this recreation 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result June 3, 2021:

Kolkata Fatafat June 3, 2021, outcomes are out. You may obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The fortunate numbers have been already declared on the official website.

The numbers for the primary and second rounds are 366 and 379.

The numbers for the third and fourth rounds are 490 and 390.

The numbers for the fifth and sixth rounds are 460 and 389.

The numbers for the seventh and eighth rounds are 225 and 260.

Kolkata Fatafat result timings:

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat:

In the event you want to play Kolkata Fatafat Sport, then you must be bodily current in Kolkata metropolis as this recreation is performed solely inside Kolkata. If you do not know how one can play, then you may go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel to observe their movies. It is possible for you to to seek out all types of tips and suggestions given by the consultants in these movies.

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result 02.06.2021: Check FF result on-line

READ | Find out how to e-verify earnings tax return: All you want to know