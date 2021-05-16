Kolkata Fatafat result today Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today DADA FREE TIPS 18/5/2021 …

Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 02.05.2021: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the preferred lottery recreation performed inside the Kolkata metropolis. Day by day, many individuals participate within the Kolkata FF lottery recreation to strive for their luck. The lucky individuals win an opportunity to take an enormous quantity of prize cash to their properties. It’s the greatest playing recreation that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to win a prize.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside the Kolkata metropolis; subsequently, you have to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this recreation. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organized and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You’ll be able to play this recreation on 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed solely on 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Could 2:

Dwell outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat Could 2, 2021, outcomes are out for today. You’ll be able to obtain or view it. The result of the Kolkata FF lottery will get up to date on the official website www.kolkataff.com.

The outcomes for the primary and second rounds are 450 and 269

The outcomes for the third and fourth rounds are 560 and 789.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

You’ll be able to test the result timing of all of the rounds (Bazi) from morning to night within the below-mentioned checklist.

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat

The Kolkata FF Satta is the largest and most performed lottery recreation all around the nation. The Kolkata FF recreation shouldn’t be authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless, hundreds of thousands of individuals participating in the lottery recreation in the hope to win prize cash.

In case you are new to the world of betting or playing, then you may go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to help the net gaming neighborhood within the state of West Bengal.

You can seek out every kind of tip and suggestion given by the specialists in these movies. After getting realized to take part, then you may transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

