Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 03.05.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 03.05.2021: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the preferred lottery sport performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Every single day, many individuals participate within the Kolkata FF lottery sport to strive their luck. The lucky contributors win an opportunity to take an enormous quantity of prize cash to their houses. It’s the largest playing sport that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to win a prize.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis; subsequently, you need to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this sport. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You possibly can play this sport 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed solely 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 03:

Dwell outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat Might 03, 2021, outcomes are out for today. You possibly can obtain or view it. The result of the Kolkata FF lottery will get up to date on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The numbers for the primary and second rounds are 340 and 126

The numbers for the third and fourth rounds are 779 and 256

The numbers for the fifth and sixth rounds are 348 and 589

The numbers for the seventh and eighth rounds are 229 and 238.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

You possibly can examine the result timing of all of the rounds (bazi) from morning to night within the below-mentioned checklist.

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat

The Kolkata FF Satta is the largest and most performed lottery sport all around the nation. The Kolkata FF sport is just not authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless tens of millions of individuals participate within the lottery sport within the hope to win prize cash.

If you’re new to the world of betting or playing, then you may go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the web gaming neighborhood within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to search out every kind of tips and suggestions given by the specialists in these movies. Upon getting realized to take part, then you may transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

