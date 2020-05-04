Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 04.05.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Could 4: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most well-liked lottery recreation performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Day-after-day, many individuals participate within the Kolkata FF lottery recreation to attempt their luck. The lucky members win an opportunity to take an enormous quantity of prize cash to their properties. It’s the greatest playing recreation that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful recreation, nonetheless it’s a very well-known lottery recreation. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You’ll be able to play this recreation 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed solely 4 occasions.

Who can play Kolkata FF?

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis; subsequently, you need to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this recreation.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Could 4:

Reside outcomes of the Kolkata Fatafat of Could 4, 2021, are going to be declared today. You’ll be able to simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The numbers for the primary and second rounds are 567 and 245

The numbers for the third and fourth rounds are 566 and 460

The numbers for the fifth and sixth rounds are 269 and 446

The numbers for the seventh and eighth rounds are 347 and 345.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

You’ll be able to verify the result timing of all of the rounds (bazi) from morning to night within the below-mentioned record.

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

What’s Kolkata FF Fatafat?

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery recreation everywhere in the nation. The Kolkata FF recreation will not be authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless tens of millions of individuals participate within the lottery recreation within the hope to win prize cash.

Methods to play the Kolkata FF recreation?

In case you are new to the world of betting or playing, then you may go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the net gaming neighborhood within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to seek out every kind of tips and ideas given by the specialists in these movies. Upon getting discovered to take part, then you may transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 03.05.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 02.05.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today Could 1, verify Fatafat Result on-line