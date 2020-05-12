Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 12.05.2021: Check FF result (Live)

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Could 12: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most-played lottery recreation in Kolkata metropolis. Many individuals take part within the Kolkata FF lottery recreation to attempt their luck. The lucky individuals get an opportunity to take an enormous amount of cash house. It’s a very fashionable playing recreation that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers as a way to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful recreation, it’s nonetheless a really well-known lottery recreation. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You possibly can play this recreation 8 instances in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 instances.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Could 12:

Dwell outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat on Could 12, 2021, are going to be declared today. You possibly can simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site, i.e, www.kolkataff.com.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Subsequently, try to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this recreation.

The result for the primary and second rounds are 699 and 168.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF

The Kolkata FF Satta is the largest and most performed lottery recreation all around the nation. The Kolkata FF recreation isn’t authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals participate within the lottery recreation to attempt their luck and win prize cash.

In case you are an newbie on this planet of gaming and keen to take part, then you possibly can go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the net gaming neighborhood within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to seek out all types of methods and suggestions given by the consultants in these movies. After getting discovered to take part, then you possibly can transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

