Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 12.05.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 12: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most-played lottery recreation in Kolkata metropolis. Many individuals take part within the Kolkata FF lottery recreation to strive their luck. The lucky individuals get an opportunity to take an enormous sum of money house. It’s a very fashionable playing recreation that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers so as to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful recreation, it’s nonetheless a really well-known lottery recreation. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You may play this recreation 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 12:

Stay outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat on Might 12, 2021, are going to be declared today. You may simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site, i.e, www.kolkataff.com.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Due to this fact, you need to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this recreation.

The result for the primary and second rounds are 699 and 168

The result for the third and fourth rounds are 167 and 223

The result for the fifth and sixth rounds are 149 and 334

The result for the seventh and eighth rounds are 289 and 588.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF

The Kolkata FF Satta is the largest and most performed lottery recreation everywhere in the nation. The Kolkata FF recreation just isn’t authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless tens of millions of individuals participate within the lottery recreation to strive their luck and win prize cash.

In case you are an newbie on this planet of gaming and keen to take part, then you possibly can go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the web gaming group within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to seek out every kind of tips and ideas given by the consultants in these movies. After getting discovered to take part, then you possibly can transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

