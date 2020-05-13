Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 13.05.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 13: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most-played lottery recreation in Kolkata metropolis. Many individuals take part within the Kolkata FF lottery recreation to strive their luck. The lucky contributors get an opportunity to take an enormous amount of cash house. It’s a highly regarded playing recreation that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers with a view to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful recreation, it’s nonetheless a really well-known lottery recreation. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You possibly can play this recreation 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 13:

Reside outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat on Might 13, 2021, are going to be declared today. You possibly can simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site, i.e, www.kolkataff.com.

Kolkata Fatafat Sport can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Subsequently, you need to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this recreation.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery recreation everywhere in the nation. The Kolkata FF recreation just isn’t authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals participate within the lottery recreation to strive their luck and win prize cash.

If you’re an newbie on the planet of gaming and keen to take part, then you may go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the net gaming group within the state of West Bengal.

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 12.05.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 11.05.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today Might 10, verify Fatafat Result on-line