Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 14.05.2021: Check FF result (Live)

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 14: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most-played lottery sport in Kolkata metropolis. Many individuals take part within the Kolkata FF lottery sport to attempt their luck. The lucky individuals get an opportunity to take an enormous sum of money house. It’s a highly regarded playing sport that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers so as to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful sport, it’s nonetheless a really well-known lottery sport. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You possibly can play this sport 8 instances in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 instances.

Stay outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat on Might 14, 2021, are going to be declared today. You possibly can simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site, i.e, www.kolkataff.com.

Kolkata Fatafat Sport can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Subsequently, try to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this sport.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery sport everywhere in the nation. The Kolkata FF sport is just not authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals participate within the lottery sport to attempt their luck and win prize cash.

If you’re an novice on this planet of gaming and prepared to take part, then you may go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the net gaming group within the state of West Bengal.

