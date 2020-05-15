Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 15.05.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 15: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most-played lottery sport in Kolkata metropolis. Many individuals take part within the Kolkata FF lottery sport to strive their luck. The lucky individuals get an opportunity to take an enormous amount of cash dwelling. It’s a highly regarded playing sport that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers with a view to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful sport, it’s nonetheless a really well-known lottery sport. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You’ll be able to play this sport 8 instances in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 instances.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Might 15:

Reside outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat on Might 15, 2021, are going to be declared today. You’ll be able to simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site, i.e, www.kolkataff.com.

Kolkata Fatafat Sport can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Subsequently, try to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this sport.

The result for the primary and second rounds are 578 and 458

The result for the third and fourth rounds are 569 and 112

The result for the fifth and sixth rounds are 139 and 789

The result for the seventh and eighth rounds are 880 and 689.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery sport all around the nation. The Kolkata FF sport shouldn’t be authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals participate within the lottery sport to strive their luck and win prize cash.

If you’re an beginner on this planet of gaming and keen to take part, then you possibly can go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to help the web gaming group within the state of West Bengal.

