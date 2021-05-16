Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 16.05.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Could 16: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most-played lottery sport in Kolkata metropolis. Many individuals take part within the Kolkata FF lottery sport to strive their luck. The lucky individuals get an opportunity to take an enormous amount of cash dwelling. It’s a very fashionable playing sport that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers so as to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful sport, it’s nonetheless a really well-known lottery sport. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You may play this sport 8 instances in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 instances.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today Could 16:

Stay outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat on Could 16, 2021, are going to be declared today. You may simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site, i.e, www.kolkataff.com.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Subsequently, try to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this sport.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF

The Kolkata FF Satta is the largest and most performed lottery sport all around the nation. The Kolkata FF sport isn’t authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals participate within the lottery sport to strive their luck and win prize cash.

If you’re an novice on the earth of gaming and prepared to take part, then you may go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to help the web gaming group within the state of West Bengal.

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 15.05.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 14.05.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 13.05.2021: Check FF result