Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 23.04.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Outcomes today April 23: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most-played lottery sport inside Kolkata metropolis. Many individuals take part within the Kolkata FF lottery sport to attempt their luck. The lucky contributors get an opportunity to take an enormous sum of money dwelling. It’s a very talked-about playing sport that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to be able to win a prize.

Although Satta Matka is an unlawful sport, nonetheless it’s a very well-known lottery sport. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You may play this sport 8 instances in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed 4 instances.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today April 23:

Dwell outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat on April 23, 2021, are going to be declared today. You may simply obtain or view the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Due to this fact, you have to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this sport. The fortunate quantity for the primary spherical has already been declared on the official web site.

The result for the primary and second rounds are 289 and 336.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery sport everywhere in the nation. The Kolkata FF sport is just not authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless hundreds of thousands of individuals participate within the lottery sport to attempt their luck and win prize cash.

If you’re an novice on the earth of gaming and keen to take part, then you possibly can go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made for supporting the net gaming group within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to seek out all types of tips and ideas given by the specialists in these movies. Upon getting discovered to take part, then you possibly can transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

