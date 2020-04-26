Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 26.04.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most well-liked lottery sport performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Each day, many individuals participate within the Kolkata FF lottery sport to strive their luck. The lucky individuals win an opportunity to take an enormous quantity of prize cash to their properties. It’s the largest playing sport that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to win a prize.

Kolkata Fatafat Sport can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis; due to this fact, you ought to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this sport. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You’ll be able to play this sport 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed solely 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today April 26:

Stay outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat April 26, 2021, outcomes are out for today. You’ll be able to obtain or view it. The result of the Kolkata FF lottery will get up to date on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The outcomes for the primary and second rounds are 348 and 236

The outcomes for the third and fourth rounds are 249 and 133

The outcomes for the fifth and sixth rounds are 490 and 180

The outcomes for the seventh and eighth rounds are 337 and 588.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

You’ll be able to test the result timing of all of the rounds (bazi) from morning to night within the below-mentioned checklist.

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery sport all around the nation. The Kolkata FF sport just isn’t authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals participate within the lottery sport within the hope to win prize cash.

If you’re new to the world of betting or playing, then you’ll be able to go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to help the web gaming neighborhood within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to seek out all types of methods and suggestions given by the consultants in these movies. Upon getting discovered to take part, then you’ll be able to transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today April 25, test Fatafat Result on-line

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today April 24, test Fatafat Result on-line

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 23.04.2021: Check FF result