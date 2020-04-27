Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 27.04.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 27.04.2021: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the preferred lottery recreation performed inside Kolkata metropolis. On daily basis, many individuals participate within the Kolkata FF lottery recreation to attempt their luck. The lucky individuals win an opportunity to take an enormous quantity of prize cash to their houses. It’s the greatest playing recreation that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to win a prize.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis; due to this fact, you need to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this recreation. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You’ll be able to play this recreation 8 instances in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed solely 4 instances.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today April 27:

Stay outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat April 27, 2021, outcomes are out for today. You’ll be able to obtain or view it. The result of the Kolkata FF lottery will get up to date on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The outcomes for the primary and second rounds are 256 and 770

The outcomes for the third and fourth rounds are 378 and 126

The outcomes for the fifth and sixth rounds are 178 and 149

The outcomes for the seventh and eighth rounds are 790 and 180.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

You’ll be able to verify the result timing of all of the rounds (bazi) from morning to night within the below-mentioned record.

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat

The Kolkata FF Satta is the largest and most performed lottery recreation everywhere in the nation. The Kolkata FF recreation will not be authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless thousands and thousands of individuals participate within the lottery recreation within the hope to win prize cash.

In case you are new to the world of betting or playing, then you’ll be able to go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to help the web gaming neighborhood within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to search out all types of tips and ideas given by the consultants in these movies. After you have realized to take part, then you’ll be able to transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

