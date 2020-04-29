Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 29.04.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 29.04.2021: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the preferred lottery recreation performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Each day, many individuals participate within the Kolkata FF lottery recreation to strive their luck. The lucky contributors win an opportunity to take an enormous quantity of prize cash to their properties. It’s the greatest playing recreation that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to win a prize.

Kolkata Fatafat Sport can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis; due to this fact, try to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this recreation. The Kolkata FF Fatafat recreation is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You’ll be able to play this recreation 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed solely 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today April 29:

Reside outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat April 29, 2021, outcomes are out for today. You’ll be able to obtain or view it. The result of the Kolkata FF lottery will get up to date on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The result for the primary and second rounds are 268 and 246

The result for the third and fourth rounds are 570 and 449

The result for the fifth and sixth rounds are 390 and 119

The result for the seventh and eighth rounds are 137 and 788.

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

You’ll be able to verify the result timing of all of the rounds (bazi) from morning to night within the below-mentioned record.

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery recreation all around the nation. The Kolkata FF recreation will not be authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless tens of millions of individuals participate within the lottery recreation within the hope to win prize cash.

In case you are new to the world of betting or playing, then you possibly can go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the web gaming neighborhood within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to seek out all types of methods and ideas given by the consultants in these movies. After you have realized to take part, then you possibly can transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

