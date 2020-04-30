Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 30.04.2021: Check FF result

Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 30.04.2021: Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most well-liked lottery sport performed inside Kolkata metropolis. Daily, many individuals participate within the Kolkata FF lottery sport to strive their luck. The lucky contributors win an opportunity to take an enormous quantity of prize cash to their houses. It’s the largest playing sport that requires the participant to make an accurate guess of numbers to win a prize.

Kolkata Fatafat Recreation can solely be performed inside Kolkata metropolis; due to this fact, you have to be bodily current within the metropolis to play this sport. The Kolkata FF Fatafat sport is organised and managed by the Kolkata FF metropolis authorities. You possibly can play this sport 8 occasions in a single day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it’s performed solely 4 occasions.

Kolkata FF Outcomes today April 30:

Reside outcomes of Kolkata Fatafat April 30, 2021, outcomes are out for today. You possibly can obtain or view it. The result of the Kolkata FF lottery will get up to date on the official web site www.kolkataff.com.

The result for the primary and second rounds are 345 and 889

Kolkata Fatafat outcomes time

You possibly can test the result timing of all of the rounds (bazi) from morning to night within the below-mentioned record.

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

third Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

fifth Bazi 04:03 pm

sixth Bazi 05:33 pm

seventh Bazi 07:03 pm

eighth Bazi 08:33 pm

About Kolkata FF Fatafat

The Kolkata FF Satta is the most important and most performed lottery sport everywhere in the nation. The Kolkata FF sport is just not authorized in West Bengal; nonetheless hundreds of thousands of individuals participate within the lottery sport within the hope to win prize cash.

In case you are new to the world of betting or playing, then you’ll be able to go to Kolkata FF’s official YouTube channel and watch their movies. The official channel of Kolkata FF has been made to assist the web gaming group within the state of West Bengal.

It is possible for you to to seek out every kind of methods and suggestions given by the consultants in these movies. After you have realized to take part, then you’ll be able to transfer on to studying the method of investing in Satta Matka.

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 29.04.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 27.04.2021: Check FF result

READ | Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 26.04.2021: Check FF result