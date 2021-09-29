Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss, decided to bowl first, IPL 2021 MI vs KKR live cricket full scorecard 34th match

Rahul Chahar bowled the 15th over of the innings. He took Morgan’s wicket on the very first ball of the over. Trent Boult caught his catch. Morgan scored 7 runs. After this Nitish Rana came to bat. Tripathi hits a four. KKR leveled the score in 15 overs. On the first ball of the 16th over, Rana hit a four of victory. KKR beat Mumbai by 7 wickets.

Adam Milne bowled the 14th over of the innings. In this over, Milne gave only 2 runs while bowling excellently. After 14 overs, KKR’s score was 147 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 13th over of the innings. Rahul Tripathi hits a six on the first ball of the over. He hit a four on the third ball. Morgan hits a six on the last ball. After 13 overs, KKR’s score 145 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Bumrah bowled the 12th over of the innings. Rahul Tripathi hit a six on the first ball of this over. He hit a four on the second ball. However, on the fourth ball, Venkatesh was clean bowled to Bumrah. Venkatesh scored 53 runs in 30 balls. After this, Eoin Morgan came to bat. After 12 overs, KKR score 128 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar. Chahar gave a total of 6 runs in this over. KKR’s batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 11 overs, KKR’s score was 117 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Bumrah bowled the 10th over of the innings. Tripathi hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. After 10 overs, KKR’s score is 111 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 9th over of the innings. Tripathi hit a six on the first ball of the over. Tripathi hits another boundary on the last ball. Krunal conceded 12 runs in this over. After 9 overs, KKR’s score was 97 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 8th over of the innings. Tripathi hit a four on the third ball of the over. Venkatesh also hit a four on the fifth ball. After 8 overs, KKR’s score is 85 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Krunal bowled the 7th over of the innings. Venkatesh hit a six on the second ball. In this over, Krunal gave away 11 runs. After 7 overs, KKR’s score is 74 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Adam Milne bowled the sixth over of the innings. Tripathi hit a four on the second ball. Milne conceded 12 runs in this over. After 6 overs, KKR’s score was 63 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Krunal Pandya bowled the fifth over of the innings. Krunal Pandya gave only 3 runs while bowling excellently. After 5 overs, KKR’s score was 51 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Boult bowled the fourth over of the innings. After Gill, Rahul Tripathi came to bat. Tripathi hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Boult conceded 8 runs in this over. After 4 overs, KKR score 48 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Bumrah bowled the third over of the innings. Shubman Gill hit a four on the first ball of the over. Venkatesh also hit a four on the fourth ball. Shubman Gill is out on the last ball. After 3 overs, KKR score 40 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Adam Milne bowled the second over of the innings. Venkatesh hit a six on the third ball of the over. Venkatesh hit a four on the fourth ball. He again hit a four on the last ball. After 2 overs, KKR score 30 runs without losing any wicket.

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer came to the crease to open the innings for KKR. On the other hand, Trent Boult bowled the first over of the innings for Mumbai. Gill hit a six on the second ball. Venkatesh also hit a six on the fourth ball. Boult gave away 15 runs in the first over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. Pollard was out on the second ball of the over. Pollard scored 21 runs. Krunal Pandya was also out on the third ball. After this Saurabh Tiwari and Adam Milne came to bat. Saurabh hits a four on the lot ball. In 20 overs, Mumbai scored 155 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. KKR need to score 156 runs to win.

Russell bowled the 19th over of the innings. Krunal hit a six on the second ball of the over. Russell gave 10 runs in this over. After 19 overs, Mumbai’s score was 149 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Famous Krishna bowled the 18th over of the innings. Pollard hit a six on the second ball of the over. He hit a four on the third ball. Krishna gave 18 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Mumbai’s score was 139 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Ferguson bowled the 17th over of the innings. Ishan Kishan was caught on the second ball of the over. Russell took his catch. Ishaan played an innings of 14 runs. After this Krunal Pandya came to bat. In this over, Ferguson took one wicket for two runs. After 17 overs, Mumbai’s score was 121 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Russell bowled the 16th over of the innings. Ishan Kishan hit a six on the first ball of the over. Pollard hit a four on the fourth ball. Russell gave 13 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Mumbai’s score was 119 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Famous Krishna bowled the 15th over of the innings. Decock was out on the fifth ball of the over. Sunil Narine caught his catch. De Kock scored 55 runs in 42 balls. After this Pollard came to bat. After 15 overs, Mumbai’s score was 106 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 14th over of the innings. De Kock hit a four on the last ball of the over. With this, de Kock’s half-century was completed. Ferguson gave 8 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Mumbai’s score 101 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Famous Krishna bowled the 13th over of the innings. He took the wicket of Suryakumar on the very first ball of the over. Karthik caught Suryakumar’s catch. After this Ishan Kishan came to bat. Ishan Kishan opened his account by taking 2 runs on the fourth ball. He took a single off the fifth ball. Dekock also took 1 run on the last ball. After 13 overs, Mumbai’s score was 93 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Narine bowled the 12th over of the innings. In this over, Narayan gave only 3 runs while bowling well. After 12 overs, Mumbai’s score was 89 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Chakraborty bowled the 11th over of the innings. Single-single runs were scored on all the balls of this over. Mumbai batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 11 overs, Mumbai’s score was 86 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Sunil Narine bowled the 10th over of the innings. Rohit Sharma was caught out on the second ball of this over. Shubman Gill took his catch. Rohit scored 33 runs in 30 balls. After this Suryakumar Yadav came to bat on the fifth ball, Suryakumar opened his account by taking 1 run. Dekock also took 1 run on the last ball. After 10 overs, Mumbai’s score was 80 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Andre Russell bowled the 9th over of the innings. Dekock hit fours on the first and second balls of this over. Single-single runs were found on the third, fourth and fifth balls. Rohit took 2 runs on the last ball. After 9 overs, Mumbai scored 77 runs without losing any wicket.

Chakraborty bowled the 8th over of the innings. Chakraborty conceded just 3 runs in this over. Mumbai batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 8 overs, Mumbai scored 63 runs without losing any wicket.

Sunil Narine bowled the 7th over of the innings. In this over, Narayan gave only 4 runs while bowling very well. After 7 overs, Mumbai scores 60 runs without losing any wicket.

The sixth over of the innings was bowled by the famous Krishna. De Kock hit a six on the third ball of this over. He again hit a six on the fifth ball. The half-century partnership between Rohit-De Kock has been completed. Dekock took 2 runs on the last ball. After 6 overs, Mumbai’s score was 56 runs without losing any wicket.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fifth over of the innings. De Kock hit a six on the last ball of this over. Ferguson conceded 11 runs in this over. After 5 overs, Mumbai scored 40 runs without losing any wicket.

Chakraborty bowled the fourth over of the innings. Rohit hit two consecutive fours on the first and second ball of this over. He took a single off the fourth ball. After 4 overs, Mumbai’s score was 29 runs without losing any wicket.

Sunil Narine bowled the third over of the innings. Rohit hit a four on the third ball of this over. De Kock hit a four on the last ball. Narayan conceded 11 runs in this over. After 3 overs, Mumbai scored 24 runs without losing any wicket.

Varun Chakraborty bowled the second over of the innings. Chakraborty conceded just 4 runs in this over. Both the Mumbai openers could not hit any boundary in this over. After 2 overs, Mumbai scored 9 runs without losing any wicket.

From Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock came on the field to open. On the other hand, Nitish Rana bowled the first over of the innings for KKR. Rohit hit a four on the first ball of the over. Nitish Rana gave 5 runs in this over.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mumbai Indians will bat first.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is being played today. Mumbai Indians would like to come back after winning this match. In the last match, Mumbai had to face defeat in front of Chennai. At the same time, KKR’s confidence has increased a lot after defeating RCB. So this match is going to be very exciting.

Both the teams are as follows-

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Pranandesh Krishna, Varun Chakraborty

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah