Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections live updates voter turnout bomb blast and violence near polling booth

Around 23,000 personnel of Kolkata Police have been deployed across the city for the municipal elections. Also, more than 200 police outposts have been set up at different places across the city.

Polling is being held in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) from 7 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements. However, the pace of voting is very slow. According to the State Election Commission, only 19 percent voting has been done till 11 am. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also cast his vote for Municipal Corporation elections.

Voting began at 7 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements and strict adherence to the Corona protocol and will continue till 5 pm. There was less turnout in the early hours due to cold morning hours. A total of 40,48,357 voters will decide the fate of 950 candidates in the municipal elections. The State Election Commission has declared 1,139 out of 4,959 polling stations as sensitive.

TMC MP Sudip Banerjee casts his vote in Kolkata civic polls Can’t say whether TMC will form government or not but it will be the biggest opposition party or may form an alliance with some other party and come into power: Sudip Banerjee, TMC MP pic.twitter.com/KLP5TgUwF5 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

So far, incidents of violence have come to the fore from some places. Bombs were hurled during polling at Taki Boys School in Sealdah area of ​​Kolkata in which three voters were injured and one of them is in critical condition. An injured person has lost his leg and two others are also undergoing treatment at the hospital, a police official said. Two bombs were hurled and we are scanning the CCTV footage to nab the culprits, the police officer said.

In Ward 22 also BJP candidate has accused TMC supporters of attack. In Ward 7 also, BJP candidate Brajesh Jha has accused the policemen of preventing them from entering the polling booth. Congress candidate Santosh Pathak in Central Kolkata accused TMC of doing bogus voting. The CPM also alleged that their polling agents were thrown out of the booth and many of their candidates were prevented from entering the booth.

In most cases, the BJP, CPM and Congress accused TMC workers of attacking them. Simultaneously, these parties accused the state police and Kolkata police of being mute spectators during the incident. After receiving a complaint from the BJP candidate, the State Election Commission has directed to take action.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party over the violence in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections. BJP spokesperson tweeted and wrote that Didi’s violent rule! TMC’s goondaraj is at its peak in the election of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Terrorist acts like attacks, bombings, murders on BJP workers are happening. The murderous ideology of Mamta didi has left Bengal bloody.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is struggling to remain in the municipal corporation for the third time in a row. Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Marxist Communist Party are also in the fray. The counting of votes for the municipal elections will be held on December 21.