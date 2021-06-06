Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 for DGM Posts, Apply Online @konkanrailway.com





Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @konkanrailway.com. Examine software course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Company Restricted (KRCL) has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Dy. Common Supervisor (Account & Finance). All and prepared candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 6 June 2021.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 6 June 2021

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Dy. Common Supervisor (Account & Finance) – 1 Put up

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: CS / Acknowledged Regulation Diploma / Full Time MBA (Finance).

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – Not exceeding 50 Years

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Wage – PML-12 (Rs.78800 – 209200)

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

Solely provisionally eligible candidates shall be referred to as for the choice course of. The choice might be by means of Group Dialogue, Presentation on a subject of the world of working of the candidate and Private Interview. The particular date might be intimated together with the listing of shortlisted candidates by way of the KRCL web site. Candidates referred to as for interview ought to carry authentic Software, Instructional paperwork, Expertise certificates & different paperwork talked about within the notification together with one set of self-attested copies.

Obtain Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Web site

The best way to apply for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021

The candidates can submit purposes together with the paperwork to the Dy. Chief Personnel Officer by e-mail on e-mail id [email protected] on or earlier than 17:30 hrs of 6 June 2021. Functions shall not be accepted at another places of work of Konkan Railway and if handed over, is not going to be thought of. Functions obtained after the given date/time is not going to be entertained.

