Konkan Railway to get monetization of Rs 1.52 lakh crore 400 stations 90 passenger trains Konkan Railway to get monetization of Rs 152 lakh crore

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The government has identified a total of 400 railway stations, 90 passenger trains, several sports stadiums and railway colonies as well as the famous Konkan and Hill Railway for dematerialisation.

Railways, which has the second largest area after roads, has been included in the ambitious national monetization plan. By FY2025, the railways will achieve more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore by raising Brownfield infrastructure assets. Brownfield properties refer to infrastructure that is not currently in use and will be developed.

Railway assets will contribute 26 per cent to the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetization Scheme (NMP) released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Major railway assets identified for revenue during FY 2022-25 include 400 railway stations, 90 passenger trains, 1400 km long railway tracks, 741 km long extension of Konkan Railway, 15 railway stadiums and selected railway colonies and four hills.

Sitharaman announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetization Scheme (NMP) under which assets in various infrastructure sectors such as railways, roads and electricity would be raised.

The transfer of railway stations and passenger railways to private hands over a period of four years would fetch Rs 76,250 crore and Rs 21,642 crore respectively. Monetization of dedicated corridors for freight is expected to fetch Rs 20,178 crore, while invitations for track, signal and over-track equipment are expected to fetch Rs 18,700 crore.

7,281 crore from Konkan Railway and Rs. 630 crore from Mountain Railway.

The Union Budget 2021-22 identified operating public infrastructure assets as the main means for sustainable financing of infrastructure.

In this direction, provision was also made in the budget for preparation of National Monetization Plan. The report on NMP has been prepared by the NITI Commission in consultation with the Ministry of Infrastructure.