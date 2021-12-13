Konyak civil society declares ‘strict non-cooperation’ with Army, angry over 14 killings

The anger of the people is increasing over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland by the army personnel. The Konyak Union on Monday decided that it would not have any relation with the army. He says that the death of innocent civilians cannot be forgotten. Konyak Union is an organization of the Konyak Naga Tribe. These people live in Mon.

On December 5, 14 civilians and a soldier were killed in a so-called anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. On the issue of soldiers firing at common people, Amit Shah had said in Parliament that the army had received information about the movement of militants in Oting village. 21 commandos had cordoned off the suspected area.

According to Shah, a vehicle reached there during this time. He was asked to stop. But they tried to run away. The soldiers thought that there might have been militants in that car. He opened fire. In this firing, 6 out of 8 people sitting in the car were killed. He said that as soon as the news was received, the villagers surrounded the army unit.

Shewang, who survived the shooting, says that we were not given a signal to stop. They killed us straight away. We weren’t trying to run away. We were just in the car. Shivang has been shot in the elbow and chest. Apart from Shivang, 30-year-old Yehwang, who suffered a bullet injury near his ear.

On the other hand, the people of Mon district organized a huge rally in protest against Shah’s statement. People said that Shah has lied. They should apologize. Vice-President Honang Konyak, the organizer of the rally, said Shah’s statement was false. They should fulfill our demands with an apology. They say that Shah’s statement should be immediately removed from the record of Parliament and the AFSPA Act should be withdrawn.