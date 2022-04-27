Koo App changed its look, introduced the best browsing experience

To give more value and speed to creators, multilingual micro-blogging platform Koo App has brought an immersive browsing experience to its users on both iOS and Android devices. This new design with an attractive look, intuitive and better connectivity has been designed keeping in mind the special attention of the users. This is a significant upgrade over its previous version, with the new interface making it easy to navigate with ease. It is designed to provide the users with an immersive and contemporary experience. And this positions the platform as one of the best thought experts in the social media world.

The new browsing experience of the Ku app improves the overall user interface. The left blank space of the app has been removed, allowing the content to now spread from one edge to the other, making it easier for users to see the information they need. It also cuts down on unnecessary content, which makes the app look neat. The user experience is much smoother and smoother. This experience focuses on maximizing usage and time spent by users on the app.

Priyank Sharma, Design Head, Koo App, said, “User delight is at the core of our brand philosophy. Especially when it comes to our user interface, we constantly reiterate our commitment to provide the best experience for our users. The introduction of a great browsing experience is the first step towards building the best multilingual micro-blogging platform in the world. We have already received a great response from the community and this is just the beginning towards offering a better browsing experience on the Ku app.”

Ku App is the largest platform for self-expression in desi languages ​​in India. It currently empowers users to express their views and opinions in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Punjabi and English. The Platform works continuously to launch mart features that enhance the user experience and enhance the enjoyment of the platform. Dark Mode, Talk-to-Type, Chat Rooms, Live are some of the major features that were launched recently.

