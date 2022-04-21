Koo App made its algorithm public became the first social media app to do so

In a historic step, Koo App has made its original algorithm public. This makes this indigenous app the first important social media platform to introduce its algorithmic philosophy and way of working. The move focuses on the interests of users and reiterates Ku App’s commitment to transparency and fairness of the platform. It empowers users to know why they are viewing any content. These algorithms were made public on the Ku app’s website in March 2022.

These algorithms are a set of mathematical rules that help users customize and optimize their experiences based on their behavior and preferences. The basic principle of these algorithms is to promote relevance to the users.

Ku App has always been focused on building transparent and intelligent algorithms that work continuously without any interruption, now the platform seeks to educate and make users aware of how Ku App achieves these goals. The Ku app discusses the key variables of its four main algorithms, such as feed, trending hashtags (#), people’s recommendations, and notifications. These four algorithms decide the type of content that users see and use.

In this regard Apramaya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO, Koo App said, “Koo App is at the forefront of promoting transparency and trust on social media. Our algorithms work without interference and bias. Talking openly about our algorithms is part of our commitment to let users know that the Ku app has no hidden agenda. In addition to our algorithms, all policies are also explained on our website in multiple languages, for the wider benefit of all users. We will continue to inform users about how the Ku App operates and how we are building a safe, fair and reliable social media platform for the future.”

Mayank Bidavatka, Co-Founder, Koo App, said, “We are very focused on our core stakeholders i.e. users and creators. It is important to help users find the right creators and help the creators reach the right users. Our algorithms help achieve this and also customize many experiences keeping in mind the relevance of the users. We take transparency as our unshakable belief. By making our algorithms public, we are taking a step towards explaining to users how we drive relevance.

The algorithms are constantly evolving and used over and over again, and when we start publishing them, we’ll also provide users with the flexibility to view their timeline feeds if they want to in the future. It gives them the best of both worlds.” Earlier, the Ku app recently enabled voluntary self-verification for the first time in the world, empowering all users to be recognized as the real voice on the platform.