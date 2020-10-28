Kota Factory 2 Teaser: —Kota Factory 2 Teaser: Jeetu Bhaiya is back with his students to stream from September 24

The teaser of the second season of OTT’s world famous Hindi web series ‘Kota Factory’ i.e. ‘Kota Factory 2’ has arrived. The first season of the show aired in 2019. The show, which describes the lives of students preparing for admission in engineering, their troubles, their worries, their dreams and the hard work behind them, received a good response. In such a situation, fans are now very excited about the second season. Especially Jitu Bhaiya i.e. actor Jitendra Kumar had made a lot of headlines from this show. He also appears in the second season teaser.

Jitu is not a ‘sir’ but a ‘brother’ for students



The show is based on the story of Vaibhav, Balamukund and Uday. The three are preparing for the IIT entrance exam at a coaching center in Kota, Rajasthan. Jitu Bhaiya teaches physics to these children. In addition to being a teacher, he is a very good friend of children. A guide who has a solution to every problem. This is the reason why they prefer to say ‘Bhaiya’ instead of ‘Sir’.

Flowing from September 24, this will be the story

‘Kota Factory 2’ will be streaming on OTT platform Netflix from September 24. The 1 minute 23 second teaser video shows the glory of glory. He is working hard to get admission in IIT. But he is confused whether he has to go to IIT or not? This is where Jeetu Bhaiya enters as a guide. He teaches in his own way.

Jitendra Kumar himself has created in Kota

What is special is that Jitendra himself has been a student at Kota in real life. Jeetu’s role in ‘Kota Factory’ made him very popular. Speaking to India Today about the show, he had earlier said, “My experience of learning in Kota was useful in realizing my character in Kota Factory. I was able to speak that dialogue because I have heard it myself.

‘The intern’ realizes – Rashmi’s question: Is condom only the responsibility of children?

Director Raghav is excited for the show

Raghav Subbu, the director of the series, says, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and thrill the audience. Season 2 of Kota Factory is about the lives and struggles of students in the city of Kota. The story will surely captivate you. I am so happy and excited to be joining Netflix for this.