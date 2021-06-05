Kourtney Kardashian kisses Travis Scott as Addison Rae twins her outfit and wears KOURT choker



Kourtney Kardashian was seen passionately kissing her shirtless beau Travis Barker out in Los Angeles this week.

The 42-year-old actuality star threw her arms round her boyfriend, who shot to fame as the drummer for the band Blink-182.

In the meantime her pal the TikTok star Addison Rae was noticed close by demonstrating the power of their bond by carrying a KOURT choker.

Look of affection: Kourtney Kardashian was seen passionately kissing her shirtless beau Travis Barker out in Los Angeles this week

Not solely was her necklace an indication of the friendship – Addison even matched outfits with Kourtney in a white crop high and Daisy Dukes.

Kourtney and Travis appeared fully besotted with each other as the drew one another into a decent embrace on the sidewalk.

Travis, 45, who as soon as tagged Kourtney in an Instagram publish studying: ‘All day I dream about intercourse with you,’ confirmed off his sprawl of tattoos.

Their relationship has actually gotten so critical that he acquired Kourtney’s identify inked onto his chest and allowed her to tattoo: ‘I really like you,’ on one among his arms.

Smoldering: The 42-year-old actuality star threw her arms round her boyfriend, who shot to fame as the drummer for the band Blink-182

In the meantime: Her pal the TikTok star Addison Rae was noticed close by demonstrating the power of their bond by carrying a KOURT choker

His ex-wife Shanna Moakler advised Kourtney: ‘welcome to the membership’ by way of a TMZ interview, apparently implying her personal identify is inked on Travis as effectively.

He additionally posted an Instagram image of Kourtney sitting lovingly by him as he acquired physique artwork of a cranium – which Shanna says was to cowl up a tattoo of her identify.

Shanna, 46, then posted an Instagram video of herself getting her personal tattoo of Travis’ identify lasered off as her beau Matt Rondeau, 28.

Currently Shanna has been claiming that whereas she was married to Travis he had an affair with Kourtney’s sister Kim – who has known as the allegation a ‘False narrative!’

So candy: Kourtney and Travis appeared fully besotted with each other as the drew one another into a decent embrace on the sidewalk

In his 2015 memoirs Travis maintained that he and Kim had been by no means concerned – although he confessed being drawn to her.

Throughout a TMZ interview final month alongside Matt, Shanna accused the Kardashians of ‘destroying my household twice.’

She was referring partly to the truth that she is ‘alienated’ from her kids with Travis – Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17.

‘We simply had dinner with our youngsters and all their pals three weeks in the past. So, you realize, this has all began since my ex began relationship a sure individual,’ stated Shanna.

Inked up: Travis, 45, who as soon as tagged Kourtney in an Instagram publish studying: ‘All day I dream about intercourse with you,’ confirmed off his sprawl of tattoos

Alabama has accused Shanna of being an absent mom and not too long ago claimed to have ‘gone seven months with out seeing my mother and her not calling me as soon as.’

That broadside was not the primary time Alabama publicly slammed her mom on social media, and she has additionally taken purpose at Matt.

‘Matthew is nothing however terrible to her. Not solely that, however he cheats on her. My mother has by no means fully been in my life. Are you able to guys cease portray her out to be a tremendous mother?’ Alabama alleged.

{The teenager} continued: ‘Did your mothers ask to see you on Mom’s Day trigger mine did not? I am completed protecting it a secret, actuality exhibits.’

Attention-grabbing: Their relationship has actually gotten so critical that he acquired Kourtney’s identify inked onto his chest and allowed her to tattoo: ‘I really like you,’ on one among his arms

‘Co-parenting is difficult, however I’ve at all times and will proceed to prioritize my kids’s happiness and well-being,’ Shanna responded in a Individuals assertion.

She pointed to a ‘vindictive parenting competitors’ and stated the ‘claims of being absent from my kids’s lives are false and extremely hurtful.’

Shanna, who has appeared on Hollywood Exes, stated: ‘I do know at some point my kids will see by way of the celebrity and cash machine they’ve been thrust into and notice their mom loves and will at all times be there for them.’

In the meantime Matthew has insisted to Life & Fashion that he has ‘by no means’ been untrue and stated: ‘She’s a tremendous mom, and I’m with her as a result of she loves and cares a lot about her household. That’s simply one of many explanation why I really like her a lot.’

Hitting the headlines: Currently Shanna has been claiming that whereas she was married to Travis he had an affair with Kourtney’s sister Kim – who has known as the allegation a ‘False narrative!’

Throughout an Instagram Q&A Shanna was requested why her kids spend extra time at Travis’ house than at hers.

‘As a result of he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me,’ she dished. ‘LOL, now we have shared custody however our youngsters are older. We’re very shut.’

In the meantime Addison has been buddies with Kourtney since no less than early final yr and not too long ago shed some mild on their friendship.

Proud mom: Kourtney shares her three kids – Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, 5 – with her scorching ex-fiance Scott Disick

‘Kourtney has grow to be a very good pal, she’s included me in a lot and has given me nice assist in navigating by way of among the new experiences I’m having,’ Addison shared in a brand new interview with Rollercoaster.

The truth TV diva and the Tik Tok star turned acquainted as a result of Kourtney’s son Mason, 11, was apparently an enormous fan of Addison.

Kourtney shares her three kids – Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, 5 – with her scorching ex-fiance Scott Disick.

Increasing her portfolio: Kourtney final month splashed out north of $10 million on a swank six-bedroom mansion in Palm Springs, Us Weekly reported

Scott, 37, is at the moment concerned with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter Amelia, who’s the most recent in his string of teenage girlfriends.

Amelia is nineteen, Scott began relationship his earlier girlfriend Sofia Richie when she was 19 and earlier than that he was linked to Bella Thorne when she herself was 19.

Kourtney final month splashed out north of $10 million on a swank six-bedroom mansion in Palm Springs, Us Weekly reported.