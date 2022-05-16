Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker officially get married – National



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot for actual.

The couple, who wed and not using a marriage licence final month following the 2022 Grammy Awards, lastly made their marriage authorized on Sunday at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

TMZ reported the information after the truth star and Blink-182 drummer had been seen exchanging vows on the steps outdoors of the municipal constructing.

Carrying conventional bride and groom apparel, Kardashian was noticed in a white gown that was lower quick on the knees and Barker wore an all-black tuxedo.

Following the ceremony, the 2 rode off in a black low-rider convertible with an indication hooked up to the entrance grill that learn “Simply Married.”

The newlyweds had been surrounded by a couple of individuals, together with Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father Randy.

After saying “I do” in April in entrance of an Elvis impersonator, the Poosh founder confirmed that the early morning Vegas chapel nuptials weren’t actual.

Now that Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, are officially married, they’ve plans to have fun.

“They needed to legally get married first forward of their huge Italian marriage ceremony, which is occurring very quickly,” a supply instructed Folks. “All the main points are set and the entire household, together with all the children, are very excited.”

The couple, who’re each dad and mom, plan to have their very own child, as mentioned on this season of The Kardashians.

Barker requested Kardashian to marry him in October 2021 after lower than a 12 months of courting.