Kourtney Kardashian wears trench coat and combat boots in LA with Travis Barker



She’s switching up her type to match her new boyfriend’s rockstar standing.

And Kourtney Kardashian gave the impression to be in tune with her drummer beau as she stepped out sporting a trench coat and combat boots in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old actuality star cuddled as much as Travis Barker whereas on a matcha run as sources advised Leisure Tonight that her well-known household is ‘in shock’ over how totally different she is with a brand new love in her life.

Change of tempo: Kourtney Kardashian gave the impression to be in tune with her drummer beau as she stepped out sporting a trench coat and combat boots in Los Angeles on Tuesday

Kourtney’s all-black ensemble was full with tight leggings and a crew neck prime as she pounded the pavement in thick boots.

The Blink 182 musician, 45, saved his arsenal of tattoos coated up beneath a long-sleeve and a T-shirt, with a beanie overlaying inkwork on his head.

Each Kourtney and Travis wore black face masks to guard themselves and others towards COVID-19.

Kourtney saved up with her personal Poosh model on Wednesday and shared a number of snaps chatting on a gold cellphone.

Fortunate in love: The 42-year-old actuality star cuddled as much as Travis Barker whereas on a matcha run as sources advised Leisure Tonight that her well-known household is ‘in shock’ over how totally different she is with a brand new love in her life

Security first: Each Kourtney and Travis wore black face masks to guard themselves and others towards COVID-19

Lined up: The Blink 182 musician, 45, saved his arsenal of tattoos coated up beneath a long-sleeve and a T-shirt, with a beanie overlaying inkwork on his head

The brand new couple are reportedly ‘obsessed with one another’ after going public with their new relationship at first of the 12 months.

‘They’re so in love and always fawning over each other,’ the supply mentioned. ‘They’ve such a robust connection and cannot get sufficient of one another.’

They have been almost inseparable since making issues official, with the Blink 182 even displaying off a brand new tattoo of her title scrawled on his chest.

‘Travis makes Kourtney really feel so particular and he’s all the time displaying her how a lot he loves her and how vital she is to him,’ the supply says.

‘Kourtney has been extraordinarily loving in direction of him as nicely and has additionally been making an enormous effort to point out how a lot she cares.’

Dressed for fulfillment: Kourtney saved up with her personal Poosh model on Wednesday and shared a number of snaps from her spectacular closet

‘They’re so in love and always fawning over each other,’ the supply mentioned. ‘They’ve such a robust connection and cannot get sufficient of one another’

Wow! Kourtney Kardashian straddled Travis whereas sporting a nude thong bikini because the couple took in the sights on the unique Amangiri resort in Canyon Level, Utah, for her forty second birthday

And whereas the pair appear to be enamored with one another, her well-known household is floored with her happiness.

‘Kourtney’s household is comfortable for her, however they’re additionally in somewhat little bit of shock as a result of they’ve by no means seen her like this earlier than,’ the insider revealed.

Kourtney and Travis just lately loved an prolonged birthday celebration on the luxurious digs, the place the two-bedroom Mesa Pavilion prices as much as $12,000 per evening.

The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood shares three youngsters with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

Barker has stepdaughter Atiana, 21, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Loads of presents: Travis shared a brand new scented candled from Goop for his assortment, This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm