Kovid in Senegal: Vaccine demand increased but supply is short

But nurses like Ms. Sai have had to turn away many others.

When COVID vaccines were first available, he said, many older people showed up, but younger people were more hesitant, both to get vaccinated or, if they were sick, to get tested.

“For some people, until they experience it, or see it, they won’t trust that the disease exists,” said Ms. Sai, who is 60. “They don’t want to know whether they have Covid-19 or not.”

Even Mr. Nadiye, a science teacher, was initially skeptical.

Like his colleagues at Ebas Sal secondary school in Liberte VI, a Dakar neighborhood, 67-year-old Mr. Nadiye really didn’t want to be vaccinated. He had heard wild rumors and conspiracy theories, and wasn’t sure what to believe.

Updates Sep 18, 2021, 2:23 PM ET

But on that April morning, when a vaccination team came to his school, the director gathered the teachers together and asked the volunteers to set an example. Mr. Nadia said that he raised his hand first.

Now, seeing for himself that the rumors were nothing more than rumours, he is a vaccine campaigner, encouraging his fellow teachers, students and neighbors to get vaccinated to protect himself and his family.

“I haven’t personally met anyone who has got COVID-19, but I know it exists and it’s a deadly disease,” he said. “I tell people that all vaccines have side effects, and none of them are 100 percent accurate.”