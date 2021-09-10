Kovid vaccination mandatory for Punjab government employees: Punjab government has directed government employees to get vaccinated by September 15

Chandigarh

The Punjab government has asked state employees to take at least one dose of the vaccine by September 15. If a government employee does not receive the first dose of the vaccine by September 15, he or she will be sent on compulsory leave. The Capt. Government has taken this big decision to promote vaccination. Orders have also been issued to extend the corona ban in the state till September 30.

One dose of the vaccine should be taken by September 15

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that state government employees would be sent on compulsory leave if they did not take the first dose of corona vaccine without health reasons by September 15.

Why did the government take such a drastic decision?

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has taken this tough decision to save the people from the epidemic. In addition, to ensure that those who have been vaccinated are not infected by people who have not been vaccinated.

Employees are still avoiding vaccinations

Speaking at a high-level covid review meeting on Friday via video conferencing, the chief minister said the analysis of the statistics showed that vaccines are effective against the epidemic. The Chief Minister said that government employees are constantly being encouraged to get vaccinated. Employees who are still avoiding vaccination will be sent on leave until they receive the first dose of the vaccine.

Corona restrictions will remain in effect until September 30

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered extension of the existing Covid-1 restrictions till September 30 in view of the upcoming festive season, which can accommodate only 300 people at all rallies, including political rallies and wearing of masks. Difference.

It is important to take at least one dose of the vaccine

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also made it mandatory for organizers, including political parties, to ensure that participants, management and staff at events related to the festival are fully vaccinated or have taken at least one dose. While calling for monitoring on the backdrop of the festival, the Chief Minister appealed to all political parties to lead by example, while instructing the DGP to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said that due to low cases of corona, people were delaying wearing masks, which should be strictly enforced by the health department with the help of police. Amarinder Singh directed Chief Secretary Vinnie Mahajan to form joint administration-police flying squads in each district to ensure compliance of restaurants, marriage palaces etc.

The Chief Minister, under the chairmanship of the Virtual Kovid Review Meeting, has directed the Social Security Department to prepare for the opening of Anganwadi Centers this month. The opening of these centers will be subject to other guidelines for staff working jointly with the Department of Immunization and Health.

Ordered to take 50,000 covid tests daily

As part of preparations for a possible third wave, the chief minister has ordered the tests to be increased from the current 45,000 to a minimum of 50,000 per day. In addition to investigations, outreach camps and tests should be conducted. He directed that the work of expanding all the infrastructure should be expedited and completed, especially where public gatherings are expected due to the festive season.

Preparing to avoid the third tahr during the festive season

Amarinder Singh directed the health department to use these tools to take micro-preventive measures in areas where there are more cases. Talwar, who heads the K state’s Kovid expert committee, said the situation is currently under control. Preparations are needed for the third wave and for the upcoming festival.

Everyone must wear a mask – Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

The Chief Minister has been appealed to all religious institutions to make regular announcements of wearing masks from temples and gurdwaras. Market committees should be asked to do so in view of the expected congestion in the market. He suggested that more testing of shopkeepers and their employees should also be done during the festive season.

