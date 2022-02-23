Sports

Kozlov upsets Dimitrov, next faces Nadal at Mexican Open

24 seconds ago
In the second round match against Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open, Stefan Kozlov overcame a leg cramp and defeated Gregor Dimitrov 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-2.

Kozlov, ranked 130th, has a place in the main draw as the lucky loser after Maxim Cressi withdrew due to injury.

At the end of the second set Kozlov struggled with a cramp in his right leg, but continued the game and Dimitrov failed to take advantage of a match that lasted a tournament record 3 hours 21 minutes.

Nadal, who won the Australian Open last month, is one of the top five players in the Acapulco draw with Australian Open runners-up Daniel Medvedev, defending champion Alexander Zaverev and fourth-seeded Stefanos Sitsipas.

Stefan Kozlov of the United States returns a ball during a match against Gregor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Mexican Open Tennis Tournament in Acapulco, Mexico on Monday, February 21, 2022.

(AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo)

The Mexican Open is an ATP 500 tournament. Since the division began in 2009, only Dubai in 2012 and Beijing in 2013 have featured four of the top 5 players in the world.

The time it took for Kozlov to win broke a tournament record in the previous match on Monday, when John Isner defeated Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in 3 hours, 13 minutes.

In 2019 and 2020, Acapulco semifinalists Isner will next play Cameron Norie and Daniel Altmeyer.

In other first-round matches, seventh seed Taylor Fritz defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, Brandon Nakashima defeated Peter Gojokzic 6-4, 6-4, Dusan Lajovic defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 and Pablo won eighth. Kareno Busta defeated Oscar Ote 6-2, 6-4.

The Mexican Open is played on the hard court of the popular beach resort Acapulco Arena GNP.

