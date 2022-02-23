Kozlov upsets Dimitrov, next faces Nadal at Mexican Open



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In the second round match against Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open, Stefan Kozlov overcame a leg cramp and defeated Gregor Dimitrov 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-2.

Kozlov, ranked 130th, has a place in the main draw as the lucky loser after Maxim Cressi withdrew due to injury.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

At the end of the second set Kozlov struggled with a cramp in his right leg, but continued the game and Dimitrov failed to take advantage of a match that lasted a tournament record 3 hours 21 minutes.

Nadal, who won the Australian Open last month, is one of the top five players in the Acapulco draw with Australian Open runners-up Daniel Medvedev, defending champion Alexander Zaverev and fourth-seeded Stefanos Sitsipas.

The Mexican Open is an ATP 500 tournament. Since the division began in 2009, only Dubai in 2012 and Beijing in 2013 have featured four of the top 5 players in the world.

The time it took for Kozlov to win broke a tournament record in the previous match on Monday, when John Isner defeated Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in 3 hours, 13 minutes.

In 2019 and 2020, Acapulco semifinalists Isner will next play Cameron Norie and Daniel Altmeyer.

In other first-round matches, seventh seed Taylor Fritz defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, Brandon Nakashima defeated Peter Gojokzic 6-4, 6-4, Dusan Lajovic defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 and Pablo won eighth. Kareno Busta defeated Oscar Ote 6-2, 6-4.

The Mexican Open is played on the hard court of the popular beach resort Acapulco Arena GNP.