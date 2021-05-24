Krafton’s official response to Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) release date, iOS launch plans, pre-registration rewards, and more

A number of weeks in the past, Krafton introduced Battlegrounds Mobile India, a region-specific variant explicitly tailor-made for Indian customers. The pre-registration course of started Might 18th on Google Play Retailer, and a trailer was launched on the identical day.

Presently, the trailer has been seen over 10 million occasions, which suggests the sport’s recognition inside the Indian group.

Gamers can test it out under:

Krafton not too long ago replied to varied queries concerning the sport within the assist part of the official web site of Battlegrounds Mobile India. This text takes a have a look at them.

Krafton’s official response to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s queries

Listed here are the precise questions and replies from Krafton:

Release date

Question: When Krafton is planning to launch this sport in India?

“We’re nonetheless within the strategy of finalizing the launch date. We’ll hold our followers knowledgeable on additional developments.”

iOS launch plans

Question: Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS model?

“We’ll hold our followers knowledgeable on additional developments.”

They additional talked about that the updates could be given on the sport’s web site and social media handles. Customers can observe them to study all of the official information and details about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Pre-registration rewards

Question: What’s pre-registration reward?

“There might be particular rewards out there for followers to declare, provided that they pre-register the sport. These rewards could be particular to Indian gamers solely and solely applies for those who pre-register the sport in the course of the pre-registration window.”

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Retailer: Click on right here

Customers can observe these steps to pre-register for BGMI:

Step 1: They need to go to the official web page of Battlegrounds Mobile India utilizing the hyperlink given above.

Step 2: Gamers can click on on the “Pre-register” button. A pop-up will seem, and they need to faucet on the “Bought it” button. Customers may additionally press the “Set up when out there” choice.

