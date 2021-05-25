Krafton’s response to most commonly asked Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) questions, customer support, and more details about official help center

Krafton’s response to most commonly asked Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) questions, customer assist, and more details about official help center



After plenty of hypothesis, Battlegrounds Mobile India was lastly introduced within the first week of Might. The information broke the web, and players shortly acknowledged that PUBG Mobile was lastly returning to India after spending a couple of months in exile.

Developer Krafton Inc. will create a regional model of PUBG Mobile just for Indian players and out there solely within the nation.

Nonetheless, the restoration of PUBG Mobile in India in a model new avatar has led to severe hypothesis amongst players.

Krafton has responded to among the most commonly asked Battlegrounds Mobile India questions, which this text will focus on.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton responds to queries

Information of BGMI is spreading like wildfire throughout each social media platform. Nonetheless, only some are conscious that it’s PUBG Mobile in an all-new and totally different setup. The remainder of the inhabitants has questioned what precisely the sport is about!

1) What’s Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The primary question Krafton determined to tackle was to give players a good concept about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The South Korean firm fastidiously defined that it’s a battle royale idea, identical to PUBG Mobile, the place 100 gamers drop on the map and battle till the final man survives. It was additionally clarified that the sport would have a number of modes the place gamers can expertise motion over numerous maps.



The developer added the phrase “formally approved” to guarantee players that Battlegrounds Mobile India received’t be dealing with any ban since it’s developed in accordance to authorities insurance policies.

2) Response to iOS customers

Just lately, Krafton revealed that the pre-registration drive has kicked off for Android customers, main to one other set of queries from players who use the iOS interface.

The absence of the sport from this platform was addressed by the developer, who assured that gamers could be stored knowledgeable of additional developments.



3) Official launch dates

The most important question addressed by the builders was associated to the official launch of the sport. All of the social media posts and teasers have excited players, and they’re keen to check out the title as quickly as potential.

Apparently, the ultimate launch dates haven’t been finalized but. Krafton has assured followers that they’re working to present a particular date of launch.



4) Pre-registration rewards

It was not too long ago revealed that players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India could be getting unique in-game rewards. Krafton Inc., by means of its response, confirmed this.

There are specific situations to be eligible for the early fowl rewards. The builders clarified these eligibility standards in order that players can proceed to pre-register with out the concern of dropping out on their rewards.



Krafton Inc. addressed these few queries so as to pacify players about the sport. Those that have any additional questions can contact the builders by means of their official e mail id: [email protected]

The builders might be positioned at KRAFTON Tower, 117, Bundangnaegok-ro, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

Avid gamers may even go to their official web site and go to their “Help” web page. There’s a “Contact Us” possibility on the high right-hand aspect of the display screen that players can use to ship of their queries and options.

