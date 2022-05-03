Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

For all the excitement and anticipation until the first Pak drop, the opening season of the Seattle Kraken looks like almost every NHL expansion season of the past 30 years.

Comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by winning the Western Conference in the first season in Vegas almost confirmed that Seattle’s first outing was going to be disappointing on some levels.

Perhaps this is not disappointing.

There were injuries and illnesses – concerns about the COVID-19 case almost derailed the first game in Vegas. At first the goalkeeping was bad, the defense was leaking occasionally and the scoring was up and down. Kraken was regularly competitive and rarely matched much. However, it took Seattle more than three months to consistently implement coach Dave Hackstall’s system.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Sometimes we look at two periods and we play incredibly, we control the game. And then we make a mistake and everything breaks down a bit,” said goalkeeper Philip Grubbauer. “So we need to find out each other’s structures and beliefs and make sure we are consistent enough next year.”

Seattle has finished the season 27-49-6, including a nine-game losing streak in December and January and an 11-game losing streak in 12 games in February and March. Even before the All-Star break, making the playoffs was a thought.

But in the last six weeks there have been some signs of promise. Seattle led 10-12-0 in their last 22 games, and while not a sign of a win, it gave the Kraken something they thought they could take next season.

“I think we’ve shown ourselves and others that we’re not out of place against many of this team,” said defender Jamie Oleksiak. “Some nights we were fine at the game, and I think we showed that we can skate with the best. And I think we’ve seen progress throughout the year.”

Breakout season

Kraken has seen many players have years of career when given the opportunity to play a bigger role.

The biggest breakout came from forward Jared McCann, who led Seattle to goals (27), points (50) and was rewarded with a five-year contract extension. Defender Vince Dan had a career-best 28 assists and earned a spot in the Power Play unit. Ryan Donato has scored 16 goals and was playing in the top line towards the end of the season. Defenders Adam Larson and Carson Sosi each had career bests with eight and 10 goals, respectively.

GOALIE GRAB

Goltending with the combo of Grubauer and Chris Driedger was expected to be one of Seattle’s strengths. But injuries and defensive issues at the start of the season create weakness that takes months to stabilize.

Grubauer’s 3.16 goals – the highest of his career against the average. The dryer was not much better at 2.92.

Seattle can move forward with this pairing for next season and hopefully one year on the system will lead to even better results. Kraken could also take a step back – perhaps with Drizzer – as promising young goalkeeper Joey DeCord is coming to AHL for a great season for Charlotte.

Glimpses of the future

Seattle looks to the future with 10 games Mattie Banners, the first draft pick in franchise history, played at the end of the season. Beniars was an instant upgrade to Seattle’s attack and showed why he was No. 2 overall in last year’s draft.

Benier had points in nine of the 10 games he played, including three goals. He played in the top line with Donato and Jordan Aberel and felt comfortable on the big stage of the NHL.

Seattle second-round pick Pike defender Ryker Evans has signed an entry-level deal that gives him a roster-making shot before next season. Kraken’s No. 1 pick has the third best chance of landing in next week’s NHL draft lottery.

Look ahead

Seattle has significant roster stability and pay cap space going into next season. The team has only three free agents – Riley Sheehan, Victor Rusk and Derrick Pavilot. Seven more restricted free agents are highlighted by Donato.

With Kraken’s cap space and draft capital estimated at 23 23 million, this is likely to be an offseason for roster additions.

“The way we have to win, the way we’re going to win is to find the right identity. I think we’ve found that,” said forward Yani Gorde. “There are times when we weren’t working, but we have recipes, we know what to do.”