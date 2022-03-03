Sports

Kraken snap 7-game skid with win over Predators

13 hours ago
Colin Blackwell went ahead in the third period, scoring a short-handed goal, and the Seattle Kraken snatched the seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

Blackwell’s goal came just over three minutes into the third and it was the first short-handed tally of his career.

Blackwell began his NHL career with the Predators, made his team debut in 2018 and played 33 games for Nashville in two seasons.

“It’s good. The teams I’ve played for have always been good,” said Blackwell. “It’s definitely stuck there for this year.”

Alex Weinberg, Kale J্নrnkrock and Yannie Gorde scored in the 2nd minute, 39 seconds, and Blackwell also assisted in the second-period scoring for Kraken. It was the fastest three-goal span for a first-year franchise.

Seattle teammates congratulate Seattle Kraken forward Colin Blackwell after scoring a brief goal in the third leg of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Kraken won 4-3.

Seattle teammates congratulate Seattle Kraken forward Colin Blackwell after scoring a brief goal in the third leg of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Kraken won 4-3.
(AP Photo / Stephen Brushare)

“It’s a great feeling, obviously,” Weinberg said. “And that was great too – it’s three different lines that go in and score. So it’s good for the team, you can chipping in with each of them.”

Chris Drizger saved 19 for his fifth win for Seattle, winning for the first time in Anaheim since Feb. 11. But the Kraken were trailing 2-0 before their big second.

READ Also  Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo & Salah all included as FIFA The Best nominees revealed

Matt Duchenne had two goals for Nashville, Philippe Tomasino also scored, and Roman Josie had two assists, giving him 500 points for his career. Juuse Saros 27 shots stopped.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the relatively quiet first period, the second taking a storm of offense from both teams.

Duchenne’s power-play goal gave Nashville a 2-0 lead at 13:06 to advance to the second period.

Seattle took just 29 seconds to respond. In the rush-up ice, Marcus Johansson’s cross-ice pass gave Weinberg an easy score.

Just a minute and a half later, J্নrncrock leveled the game at 2 as Jordan Eberle’s pass from just behind J জrn found J্নnkrock at the top of the crease.

It took another minute for Kraken to take their first lead in the game after Blackwell’s excellent support as Gorde turned it into another rush up ice.

Duchenne tied it with about 5 বাকি minutes left in his second goal, a shot into the open net caught outside the dredger position.

The Predators started scoring with 6:47 left in the first. Michael McCarron’s pass from behind the net gave Tomasino a 1-0 lead at the top of the crease.

“Honestly, I don’t think we deserved to win tonight,” Josie said. “I thought our first (period) was right, quite equal. But second, they pushed long, obviously scored those three goals, and then we pushed to the end. But our third time wasn’t right. Enough.”

Comments: Josie reached 500 points in 732 games, the fifth-fastest defenseman in 25 years. He is also the fifth defender from the 2008 draft to reach this mark, the highest of any draft class in history. … The Predators reassigned De Matt Tennyson to the American Hockey League in Milwaukee on Tuesday. … Jarncrock is the fourth Seattle player to score against a team selected from Kraken’s expansion draft.

READ Also  Mithali Raj Retirement Special Wish For Co Women Cricketer Vanitha VR Who Decided To Hang Her Boots

Short-handed success

Kraken has scored three short-handed goals in the last five games and has scored 18 of the last 20 penalties. “We’ve recently changed it to be very aggressive. I think we’re doing a good job of it,” Blackwell said. “Any time you can frustrate their top people and put a lot of pressure on them and make them tough, it is very beneficial for us and creates a long night for them.”

For Ukraine

Kraken invited Roman Vashchuk, a singer of Ukrainian descent, to sing his country’s national anthem before playing. The group also announced the One Roof Foundation – a philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Commitment Arena – donating a portion of the night’s proceeds to the United States to the UNHCR, a UN refugee agency that helps the people of Ukraine.

The next one is coming

Nashville: Playing in San Jose on Saturday.

Seattle: Travel to play Capital on Saturday.

