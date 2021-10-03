Kranti Redkar on Husband Sameer Wankhede: ncb sameer Wankhede Actress wife Kranti Redkar says how she spends time at home She is proud of the sacrifices she has made for the country- NCB’s Sameer Wankhede, actress wife Kranti Redkar asked to sleep for 2 hours. Homepage

Popular Marathi actress Kranti Redkar is currently in the spotlight due to Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB (Bureau of Narcotics Control). Sameer Wankhede is currently investigating Bollywood’s drug connection. He recently arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after raiding a cruise rev party in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan will now be in the custody of the NCB till October 7. Apart from Aryan Khan’s drugs case, Sameer Wankhede is also handling the case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



Kranti Redkar is proud of her husband Sameer Wankhede. In a recent interview with our colleague ETimes, she spoke about her husband’s high-profile drug case and the sacrifices he made for the country. Kranti Redkar said that her husband Sameer Wankhede is very hardworking. He has also performed many of his major operations and cases in the past. This time he is involved in the investigation of drug cases related to Bollywood, so it is becoming more prominent.

‘Works 24×7, rarely sleeps 2 hours’

Kranti Redkar said, ‘Whenever Sameer is doing his operation or is involved in some investigation, I give him full space. I never asked him what happened, how it happened because I understood the secrecy of his work. I take care of everything at home and so he can pay more attention to his hair.

Kranti Redkar further said that her husband Sameer Wankhede did not disclose anything about any investigation related to the drugs case. Kranti said, ‘Sometimes he is so busy that he can’t even sleep. He works 24×7 and sleeps for about 2 hours. When he’s talking on the phone about an issue, I never intervene or get involved. He carries out secret operations every day. He is not allowed to tell the family anything about it. I give them all their space and never complain.

‘Discuss the operation with the team even after coming home’

Kranti Redkar further said, ‘Sameer is in a field where he cannot sit still for a minute. Even after coming home, he discusses the operation over the phone with his team. I never ask what happened. How did this happen? What did you do I keep his work confidential and have a lot of respect for this business.



Proud that he is sacrificing so much for the country

Asked if Papa Sameer Wankhede misses the children at home, Kranti Redkar said they have twin children who are 3 years old. Sometimes he misses his father. Kranti says but Sameer knows he is there at home to take care of her and take care of her. That’s why he stays calm. She said, ‘I am proud that Sameer is sacrificing his personal life, children and family for the country.’

Kranti Redkar is also happy that now Sameer Wankhed has started giving interviews to the media. Kranti said her husband Sameer is very calm and introverted type. He never says anything to anyone and never laughs. Kranti Redkar said, ‘Then I told him to laugh during the interview, but he laughs fake.’

