Kremlin crackdown silences war protests, from benign to bold



A former police officer who spoke on the phone about the Russian attack. A priest who preached in his church about the suffering of the Ukrainians. A student holding a banner without a word – just an asterisk.

Since the passage of a repressive law last month, hundreds of Russians have been accused of speaking out against the war in Ukraine, spreading “false information” about the attack and insulting the military.

Human rights groups say the crackdown has led to criminal charges and possible imprisonment for at least 23 people on “false information” charges, with more than 500 others facing charges of insulting the military that have either imposed hefty fines or are expected to have consequences.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Damir Gainutdinov, head of Net Freedoms Legal Aid Group and head of Net Freedoms Legal Aid Group, said:

The Kremlin has sought to control the narrative of the war from the moment its troops enter Ukraine. It called the attack a “special military operation” and increased pressure on independent Russian media to call it a “war” or “attack” whose coverage blocked access to many news sites that deviated from official lines.

Extensive arrests quelled anti-war protests, turning them into a rare occurrence from daily events in big cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg that go unnoticed.

Nevertheless, the news of the arrest of single picketers by the police in different cities of Russia comes almost daily.

Even seemingly benevolent activities have led to arrests.

A man has been detained in Moscow for holding a copy of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” while standing next to a World War II memorial called “Kiev” for the city’s heroic stand against Nazi Germany. Another was reportedly detained for grabbing a package of ham from meat producer Mirtorg, the second half of the name being crossed so that it reads: “Mir” – “Peace” in Russian.

A law against spreading “false news” about the war or insulting the military was passed in parliament one day and immediate force was imposed, effectively imposing fines and imprisonment on critics of the conflict.

The first publicly known criminal case involving “counterfeit” targeted public figures such as Alexander Nevzorov, author of a Russian-language cookbook and a popular blogger and TV journalist living abroad, filmmaker and former lawmaker.

Both have been accused of posting “false information” on social media pages following their widespread involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure – which Moscow has vehemently denied, insisting that Russian forces only hit military targets.

But then the scope of the crackdown expands, with police apparently catching someone.

Sergei Klokov, a former police officer, was arrested and detained before trial after discussing the fight with his friends over the phone. His wife, Medusa, told the news site that in a casual conversation at home, Klokov, who was born in Irpin near Kiev and whose father was still living in Ukraine when Russian troops entered, condemned the attack.

Klokov was charged with spreading false information about the Russian armed forces and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

St. Petersburg artist Sasha Skolichenko has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the same charges: she replaced a price tag with an antivirus flyer at a grocery store. On Wednesday, a court ordered Skolichenko to be detained for 1 1/2 months before trial.

Rev. Rev., a Russian Orthodox priest in a village about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northeast of Moscow. Ion Bardin was fined 35,000 rubles ($ 432) for “disrespecting the Russian armed forces” after posting an anti-war statement on his church and church website. .

Bardin told the AP that there had been mixed reactions to his speech. “A woman created a scene where I was talking (to her) when she was just praying,” he said, adding that he believed it was one of the people who reported him to the police.

Marat Gratchev, director of a store that repairs Apple products in Moscow, got into trouble when he displayed a link to an online petition titled “No to War” on a store screen. Many customers saw it and expressed support, but an elderly man demanded that it be removed, threatening to report it to the authorities.

Police arrived shortly afterwards, and Gratchev was charged with disrespecting the military. A court ordered him to pay a fine of 100,000 rubles (1,236).

Another court ruled against Moscow student Dmitry Reznikov for displaying a blank piece of paper with eight asterisks, which could be interpreted as meaning “No to War” in Russian – a popular slogan by protesters. The court found him guilty of disrespecting the armed forces and fined him 50,000 rubles ($ 618) for holding the sign during a protest rally in central Moscow in mid-March, just seconds before police arrested him.

“It’s irrational theater,” his lawyer, Oleg Filachev, told the AP.

A court in St. Petersburg last week fined Artur Dimitriev for citing President Vladimir Putin’s quote from last year’s Victory Day parade marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II – although some words were omitted for brevity.

According to the Kremlin website, Putin said “the war has brought so many unbearable challenges, grief and tears that it is impossible to forget. There is no forgiveness or justification for those who resort to aggressive planning again.”

Dimitriev was fined 30,000 rubles for disrespecting the Russian military. This prompted him to post on Facebook on Friday: “Vladimir Putin’s phrase, and he himself is disrespecting the goals of the Russian armed forces. Take off his portrait. “

Gainutdinov of Net Freedoms says that anything about the military or Ukraine can turn a person into a target. Even wearing the blue and gold hats of the Ukrainian flag or the green ribbon as a symbol of peace has been seen to disrespect the military, the lawyer added.

Reznikov, who is appealing his conviction for the poster with the asterisk, said he found the crackdown “terrible.” After being convicted of his first misdemeanor, a second strike could result in a criminal case and up to three years in prison.

Both Bardin and Gratchev, who are applying, received grants that exceeded their fines.

“I understand how important it is, how valuable it is to get support,” Grachev said.

Bardin said the publicity of his case had spread his message among dozens or more people who initially listened to his advice – the authorities probably fined him the opposite of what they wanted.

“It is impossible to call it anything other than the providence of God,” the priest added. “The words I have spoken have reached a much larger number of people.”