Kremlin escalates rhetoric and claims Ukraine is developing nuclear weapons



In its illegal propaganda campaign in Ukraine, Russia on Tuesday again raised the threat of nuclear war, accusing Kiev of developing nuclear weapons with US support.

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai has stated that “armed Ukraine is a threat to Russia, not only from the point of view of the development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.” Patrushev, according to the state-owned news agency.

The Pentagon has doubled its hopes of seeing a “weak” Russia after the war in Ukraine

The Kremlin has previously claimed without evidence that Ukraine is developing a nuclear weapon, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said the threat of a nuclear confrontation is “real.”

“The danger is serious,” Lavrov told Russian media. “It’s real. It shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Last month, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said there was no evidence that Ukraine was developing a nuclear weapon.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, in 1994 Ukraine agreed to give Russia all the nuclear warheads that remained in the former Soviet Union in exchange for security guarantees, and by 1996 it had handed over all nuclear weapons.

Austin calls nuclear threat in Ukraine ‘very dangerous and helpless’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Lavrov’s remarks were a last-ditch effort to “scare the world away from supporting Ukraine” because Moscow had failed to achieve any military victory in the country after more than 60 days of war.

“This means that only Moscow is feeling defeated in Ukraine,” he said in a post on Twitter. “Therefore, the world must redouble its support for Ukraine so that we can conquer and protect European and global security.”

The United States Secretary of the Armed Forces, James Happy, has called the remarks “courageous” but the United States has called them “dangerous and helpless.”

“I think any of these blasters are very dangerous and helpless when it comes to the use of nuclear potential, the use of nuclear weapons,” Austin told reporters on Tuesday. “No one wants to see a nuclear war. No one can win.”

Patrushev reiterated that Russia’s “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine was aimed at liberating it from “neo-Nazi” claims that it was “caused by Western efforts.”